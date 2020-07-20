PSG, Manchester City Keeping Close Tabs On Douglas Costa

Embed from Getty Images

Douglas Costa might be close to leave Juventus once the 2019-20 Serie A season comes to an end, and there are two teams already showing interest in the Brazilian winger.

According to a report from Italian outlet TuttoSport, both PSG and Manchester City are keen to make a move for the 29-year-old Brazilian winger. Costa has thrived at Juventus during the second half of the 2019-20 season and, as of right now, he is one of the team’s most profitable, in-demand names.

The Old Lady are open to make a move for Wolverhampton star Raul Jimenez, but the Premier League side is not keen to part ways with the Mexican. Selling Costa to another club would give the soon-to-be Serie A champions some much-needed transfer funds to faciliate a move for the former Benfica star.

Costa only has one goal and five assists during the current season. However, his ability to create spaces as a winger and his ability to play on both flanks are attractive traits for both City and PSG. Both clubs could strengthen their wing depth, and Costa might be an affortable alternative compared to others in the market.

The former Gremio product has been at Juventus since 2018.