Zenit Set To Make Approach For Dejan Lovren

The days of Dejan Lovren as a Liverpool player seem to be all but numbered. The Croatian centre-back has been relegated to a secondary role during the current season and is likely to leave the reigning Premier League champions in hopes for an increased role elsewhere ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Lovren, 31, might have a future in the Russian Premier League since Zenit St Petersburg are keen to make a move for the Croatia international. In fact, recent reports have stated Zenit is willing to offer around £9m to sign the current Liverpool defender. That offer might not be enough to lure Lovren away from Anfield, though.

It has been reported that Liverpool are likely to demand around £15m for the Croatia international.

It remains to be seen if they would stick by that figure once the transfer window progresses, but The Reds do not have many reasons to part ways with defender at the first offer they receive. They would be keen to keep him around, in fact, but the player is looking for a bigger role elsewhere.

Lovren is likely to be Liverpool’s fourth-choice at centre-back behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. The former Lyon and Southampton defender has only made five appearances for The Reds in the Premier League during the current campaign.