BREAKING: Kylian Mbappe signs new PSG contract

Kylian Mbappe has turned down the offer to join Real Madrid at the end of the season as a free agent and has signed a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.



Mbappe’s proposed move to Real Madrid was one of the main talking points of the football world for almost a year now, ever since the France international informed PSG of his desire to make the switch last summer. Several huge offers for his services were rejected as the Ligue 1 champions stood firm about keeping the player they always intended to make the centre-piece of their future project.

However, Mbappe’s desire to play for Real appeared overwhelming throughout the season, and the confidence of the 13-time European champions about getting their primary target this summer grew apace. Still, PSG battled on to convince him to stay put.

A number of contrasting reports, from claims that the move to Real had already been agreed to those stating he had decided to renew with PSG were dismissed as false by the player’s camp, and Mbappe himself always insisted the decision would not be made before the end of the season.

In the end, the 23-year-old forward has obviously given up on his dream move for the time being. The money he will receive for that is also being heavily speculated on, but there’s no doubt whatsoever that Mbappe will be the best paid player in the world in the next three years, or at least for as long as he continues playing for PSG.

Unhappy about this from their point of view unexpected turn of events, La Liga have announced filing a complaint about the deal between Mbappe and PSG to UEFA, as well as the relevant French and European authorities, believing financial regulations to have been broken to make it happen.