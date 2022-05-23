CONFIRMED: Liverpool sign Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have confirmed that they’ve completed the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder was close to joining the Reds at the end of January an he was then supposed to return to Fulham on loan for the rest of the season, but the necessary procedure wasn’t completed in time and the transfer fell through.

Nonetheless, it always looked set to happen in the summer, and now the two clubs have reached an agreement, and the medical has been done. Carvalho will officially become a Liverpool player on July 1st.

Carvalho scored 11 goals and produced eight assists in all competitions is 2021-22 as Fulham finished top of the Championship table and secured Premier League promotion. Given his age, Liverpool were forced to agree a fee with Fulham regardless of the fact that his contract runs out next month. They will pay £5 million upfront, with add-ons to come on top.