Fernandinho closing in on Atletico Paranaense return

Fernandinho’s departure from Manchester City at the end of the season has been confirmed. His decision to leave England and return to Brazil came as a surprise to the club and manager Pep Guardiola, who apparently saw the 36-year-old veteran as capable of playing a few seasons more at top European level.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fernandinho is now closing in on an agreement to return to Atletico Paranaense, the club where his professional career took flight and which he left in 2005, when he was about to turn 20, to join Shakhtar Donetsk. His stock rose significantly over the following eight years, and in 2013, City paid a reported fee of €40 million to secure his services.

Since then, the 52-cap Brazil international has made a total of 382 appearances for the club and won four Premier League titles. He could book another appearance as his final, and add another league title to his collection, when City face Aston Villa on Sunday. Guardiola’s team are one point ahead of challengers Liverpool going into the final round of the season.

In all competitions, Fernandinho has scored 26 goals and produced 33 assists for City, playing mostly as a defensive midfielder, although his versatility was sufficient for him to step in as a centre-back or a fullback whenever he was told to.