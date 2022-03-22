Manchester City prepare for summer midfielder search

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City will be entering the transfer market this summer in search for a midfielder to add to their ranks.

The midfielder that they end up signing will likely have more pronounced defensive characteristics and will be expected to plug the hole in the squad that might appear in case Fernandinho ends up leaving. The Brazilian will have turned 37 by the end of the season and his contribution for Pep Guardiola’s team has diminished greatly in the last few years.

Guardiola would still like Fernandinho to stay put, whatever happens in the transfer market, and the club are prepared to offer him a 12-month contract extension, but the veteran himself is still to make his decision on whether to remain at the Etihad any further. Without him, City would have no natural cover for Rodri, even though several other midfielders can play the role if they have to.

One of the players that fit the bill and will likely be in the market this summer is AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni. The 22-year-old has been very impressive in Ligue 1 so far, though if City decide to try bring him in, they will likely face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United. Chelsea are said to be interested as well, but their current situation regarding the ownership issues which continue to plague them makes it very hard for the London Blues to make any transfer plans for the time being.