Arsenal to open future talks with William Saliba

Arsenal are set to start talking to William Saliba over his future, according to Goal.com.

In almost three years on the club’s books, the centre-back still hasn’t played a competitive match for the Gunners. He has had three different loan spells instead; one with former club Saint-Etienne, one with OGC Nice, and the current one with Olympique Marseille.

His performances in Ligue 1 this season have been so good that they’ve prompted France head coach Didier Deschamps to call him up for the first time in the player’s life, for the upcoming fixtures against Ivory Coast and South Africa.

However, with Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White firmly established as Mikel Arteta’s preferred duo in the heart of the Arsenal defence, it remains to be seen if there is a role to play for Saliba, whose contract with the club still has over two years left to run.