Bayern Munich and Ajax in talks over Ryan Gravenberch

Bayern Munich and Ajax are currently in talks over a proposed summer transfer of Ryan Gravenberch to the Allianz Arena, according to multiple sources.

Apparently, the Bundesliga champions have made an offer of €15 million straight up, with €10m more to potentially come through add-ons with the next two years. Ajax, however, are not completely happy with that proposal – they want more for the services of the 19-year-old midfielder, whose contract expires in 2023 and who seems to have made it clear he wouldn’t be signing a new one.

Gravenberch has been promoted to the first team from the famous Ajax Academy in 2019, and since then, he’s gone on to make a total of 98 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and producing 13 assists. He’s also earned 10 caps as a senior Netherlands international already.