Paulo Dybala set to leave Juventus

Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season after the talks between the player and the club over a new one broke down, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Apparently, Juventus and Dybala had an agreement in place since October last year. The Argentina international was supposed to making €8 million as a base salary, potentially rising to €10m through add-ons. Everything was set and about to be signed, when the club suddenly withdrew that offer and submitted a different one, with terms significantly less favourable towards the 28-year-old forward.

Dybala has now completely rejected that offer, and with Juventus adamant that the terms set therein are non-negotiable, it seems the parting of ways has appeared on the horizon. Dybala has already decided to open talks with other clubs over a free transfer in the summer.

Dybala will leave Juventus as free agent. There was full verbal agreement last October for €8m plus €2m net salary until 2026 – then Juve decided to change their proposal. Paulo's not happy with current, new conditions and he will now open talks with other clubs.

Dybala was linked in the past with clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, and it remains to be seen which of these clubs steps forward with the current situation in mind.

Dybala joined the Old Lady in 2015 from US Palermo for a fee which reportedly exceeded €40m. Since then, he’s scored 113 and assisted 48 goals in 283 matches in all competitions for the club, helping them win five Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups.