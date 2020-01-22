Done Deal: Alvaro Odriozola Joins Bayern Munich On Loan

Embed from Getty Images

Bayern Munich have made an out-of-the-box move to improve their depth at the right-back position ahead of the second half of the 2019-20 season. Per several reports, Die Roten have reached an agreement to secure a loan move for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Odriozola.

The deal is a loan move until the end of the season, as Odriozola will bring some much needed cover for that position. Bayern are currently deploying Benjamin Pavard in that role and while the Frenchman is doing a good job, he is better suited to play as a centre-back. And since Joshua Kimmich is not moving from midifeld any time soon, Odriozola has good chances to become a starter right away for the Bundesliga giants.

The former Real Sociedad right-back struggled to gain consistent playing time for Real Madrid this season. He’s clearly the back-up of Dani Carvajal at the right-back position, and he only logged five appearances for Los Blancos during the current term.

The fact that he wasn’t called up to the matchday squad in 17 out of 28 matches this season is telling, and it shows Odriozola needed to leave the club if he wants to gain some much-needed first-team football.

Odriozola’s main priority is to play enough matches to show he can be an alternative for the upcoming European Championships. That’s a tough task, but he will have all the chances in the world to prove his value at Bayern.