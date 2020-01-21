Real Madrid Likely To Loan Reinier Until End Of Season

Embed from Getty Images

Real Madrid have signed the latest top talent from the Brazilian Serie A. If they acquired Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes over the last few months, now the Liga giants have completed a move for Flamengo’s up-and-coming talent Reinier.

Madrid secured his services for a reported €30 million fee. He was close to sign with FC Barcelona as well, but eventually Los Merengues found a way to sign him before any other top teams could even make an approach. He certainly looks like a future star.

However, he won’t be playing for Los Merengues any time soon. Real Madrid know Reinier won’t have a lot of first-team minutes in the current Madrid squad, and they are looking to send him out on loan as soon as the chance arises. Espanyol have already expressed interest to make a move for the youngster.

This is not the first time Los Merengues do something like this with a young players. They have been sending out Martin Odegaard on loan for several years now, and they have also done that with young goalkeeper Andrey Lunin, just to name a few.

Rienier, who recently turned 18 years old earlier this month, will report to Real Madrid Castilla but is likely to play for another Liga side during the second half of the 2019-20 season.