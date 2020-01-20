Edinson Cavani Pushing To Leave PSG During January Transfer Window

Embed from Getty Images

Edinson Cavani has reportedly asked PSG to allow him to leave the side during the current transfer window. The Uruguay international has not been playing regularly and he wants to ply his trade elsewhere. The news was confirmed by the team’s sporting director, Leonardo.

Speaking after PSG’s French Cup win at Lorient on Sunday, Leonardo said Cavani indeed plans to leave PSG during the current January transfer window.

“We’ve always said the same thing. We were hoping he would stay with the club, but today (Sunday) he asked to leave. We’re studying the situation. We’ve had a proposal from Atletico Madrid, but that proposal was not commensurate with the player’s value.”

Los Colchoneros were favourites to sign him, but Cavani has also been linked with a move to Manchester United over the past few hours after it was confirmed Marcus Rashford would be sidelined for the next six weeks at the earliest.

Cavani’s contract expires at the end of the 2019-20 season, meaning PSG would not receive any fees should the player choose to leave the club next summer. But it has been said the former Napoli and Palermo star does not want to stay in Paris any longer. His representatives are working hard to secure a deal for his client in the next two weeks.

Cavani, who turns 33 in February, joined PSG from Napoli in 2013 for £55m. He has scored 195 goals in 269 appearances across all competitions for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.