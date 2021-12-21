Aston Villa make Joe Gomez offer

According to Birmginham Live, Aston Villa have contacted Liverpool with an offer for the services of Joe Gomez.

Being one of the few players who have been at Liverpool longer than manager Jurgen Klopp, the 24-year-old showed a lot of promise even as a teenager. He boasts considerable versatility in the back line, preferring to play as a centre-back but fully capable of doing a good job on either flank as well.

Gomez’s career at Anfield has, however, been severely hampered by injuries. He spent Klopp’s first season at the club on the sidelines with an ACL tear, and a similar problem kept him out of action for a large part of 2020-21 too, with countless minor niggles causing plenty of trouble on top of it all.

At the moment, Gomez is firmly the fourth choice as a centre-back at Liverpool, behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order.

Gerrard wouldn’t be able to offer him a guaranteed spot at Villa either, but he would at least represent proper competition and a fine rotational option for the established duo of Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa.

But with Nathaniel Phillips reportedly to be allowed to leave if a suitable offer arrives, Klopp is understandably firm in his stance that Gomez won’t be going anywhere in January. Quite apart from that, the German tactician is believed to see the England international as a part of the future of Liverpool along with Konate, with both Van Dijk and Matip already past their 30th birthdays.