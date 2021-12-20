Atletico Madrid will not keep Kieran Trippier against his will

According to the Daily Mail, Atletico Madrid have decided to allow Kieran Trippier to join Newcastle in January if he wants to go, providing a suitable offer for his services is made. That offer should apparently stand in the region close to £15 million and come in time for the La Liga champions to secure a replacement.

Apparently, Atletico boss Diego Simeone values the former Tottenham Hotspur right-back greatly, but he’s also aware that Trippier wants to return to England as soon as may be, and he doesn’t want to hold him back against his will.

Having struggled recently with a shoulder injury, the 31-year-old has made a total of 16 appearances in all competitions this term, but he’s yet to score or make an assist.