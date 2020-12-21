Newcastle and Sheffield United interested in Marcos Rojo

Newcastle United and Sheffield United are interested in signing Marcos Rojo from Manchester United in January, according to The Athletic.

Rojo’s contract with Manchester United expires in the summer and it’s quite clear he won’t be staying at Old Trafford past the end of the season, given that he has absolutely no place in the plans of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United are, however, in talks with Newcastle over a potential deal when the market opens next month, which could be agreed in the form of an initial half-season loan.

Rojo is keen to leave Manchester in search of regular game-time and he would prefer to remain in the Premier League at the moment. Nonetheless, that doesn’t make it certain he’ll be moving to St. James Park, as Sheffield United also consider adding the 30-year-old defender to their ranks.