Bayern Munich resigned to David Alaba leaving

Bayern Munich are apparently resigned to losing the services of David Alaba on a free transfer next summer.

Alaba’s contract with the Bundesliga champions expires at the end of the season, and as relayed by Marca, club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed he was offered a new one, but he chose not to sign it.

Rummenigge says the Austrian wanted his future settled by the end of October and it obviously didn’t happen. He also expressed uncertainty over whether new discussions on the matter will be held at all.

The 29-year-old defender has been linked with several top-level clubs, such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona, but perhaps most notably Real Madrid.

Rummenigge was directly asked about the rumours linking Alaba to the 13-time European champions and he replied that he didn’t know anything about that. He simply said that the player would be allowed to talk to other clubs to agree a summer transfer from January 1st, and he obviously isn’t interested in who the potential suitors are at the moment.

Rummenigge made it perfectly clear that Bayern did everything they could to keep one of their most experienced and longest-serving players and that the offer they made was one reflecting his value to the club, but Alaba didn’t want to sign it.

“Bayern did everything we could to try and reach an agreement,” Rummenigge said.

“We had a lot of conversations, but we wanted answers from him by the end of October. This didn’t happen and I don’t know if we’ll return to the negotiations.

“What I want to be clear about is that our offer showed exactly how much we value him, but he didn’t accept it”.