Antonio Rudiger contemplates leaving Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger is giving some serious thought to leaving Chelsea before this summer’s transfer window is closed, according to a recent report by Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old central defender went through several clubs as a youngster, before finally becoming a full member of the first team at VfB Stuttgart in 2012. Three years later he joined AS Roma on a season-long loan and the move was turned permanent the following summer. From there, he joined Chelsea in 2017 for a reported fee of €35 million.

Since then, he has gone on to make a total of 115 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring six goals. Last season, he played 26 times, helping Frank Lampard secure a top-four finish and reach the FA Cup final where they were eventually beaten by Arsenal.

However, he is yet to put on his Chelsea shirt this season. He was named on the bench as the Blues beat Brighton and Hove Albion away in the opening round of the Premier League, and he was left out completely when Liverpool came to Stamford Bridge on Sunday and took all three points to Merseyside. Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen have been Lampard’s preferred pair in the heart of defence in those games, and on Sunday, 22-year-old Fikayo Tomori was given the spot on the bench ahead of him. New signing Thiago Silva is also expected to enter the fray soon.

The only games Rudiger did play this season so far were the two for Germany in UEFA Nations League, against Spain and Switzerland. It seems that the prospect of losing his place in the national team is what’s bothering him the most at the moment, with next year’s European Championship appearing on the horizon.