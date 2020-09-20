Real Madrid want to send Luka Jovic out on loan

Real Madrid are working hard to choose a suitable loan destination for striker Luka Jovic, according to AS.

It has been a rather busy summer when it comes to outgoing transfers at the Santiago Bernabeu, though it’s quite the opposite in terms of the incoming ones. The club have finally managed to do what they had been trying for a while now – to offload Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez. Bale has returned to Tottenham Hotspur and will spend the last year of his contract there on loan, and he took Sergio Reguilon with him on a permanent deal. James is now an Everton player. Achraf Hakimi made his way to Inter Milan, where he’ll be looking across town at Brahim Diaz who now is on loan at AC Milan.

When it comes to the strikers’ department, Karim Benzema naturally remains Zinedine Zidane’s undisputed first choice. It also seems that the head coach has chosen Borja Mayoral as his backup option, which practically leaves Jovic surplus to requirements at the moment.

Apparently, Real are keen to send the 22-year-old Serbia international somewhere where he would play around 40 games in 2020/21, hoping to see him rekindle the kind of form that prompted them to pay Eintracht Frankfurt €60 million for his services. Only then would he get another chance to make his mark at the Santiago Bernabeu.

AC Milan seem to be the likeliest choice right now. The Rossoneri enjoy a good relationship with Real, and they’ve shown interest in Jovic earlier this summer. However, nothing is certain, with the likes of Napoli, Chelsea and Leicester City also keen.