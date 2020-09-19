CONFIRMED: Spurs sign Bale and Reguilon, Liverpool sign Jota

Tottenham Hotspur have completed and confirmed the signings of Gareth Bale on loan and Sergio Reguilon on permanent basis from Real Madrid.

The Welsh winger spent six years with Spurs and left for Madrid in 2013 as the world’s most expensive player, surpassing the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United to Real.

He went on to score some vital goals for Los Blancos, not least in the 2014 and 2018 Champions League finals against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, respectively. However, his final years at the Santiago Bernabeu have been largely marred by a breakdown in relationship with head coach Zinedine Zidane and the club’s hierarchy, and they had been looking to get him off their wage bill for a while.

They will reportedly still have to pay a portion of his salary as he spends the final year of his Real contract with Spurs.

Unlike Bale, Reguilon left Madrid with no grudge against the club. There was simply no place for him in Zidane’s squad with Ferland Mendy and Marcelo ahead of him in the pecking order. He was reportedly close to joining Manchester United, but the 20-time English champions wouldn’t agree to a buy-back clause in Real’s favour, which Spurs were happy to do in addition to paying a fee of €30 million.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have completed the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Premier League champions first contacted Watford to see if they could work out a deal for Ismaila Sarr, but no agreement could be reached and they redirected their interest towards Jota pretty quickly. The fee Liverpool will be paying is set to £41 million, potentially rising to £45m.

In a separate deal, 18-year-old defender Ki-Jana Hoever has made his way from Liverpool to Wolves, in a deal potentially worth £13.5m.