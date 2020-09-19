Barcelona fail to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City

Barcelona tried to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City and failed, according to Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old is an academy product at Norwich, promoted to the first team two years ago. He already has 84 appearances for the Canaries all told, with three goals and eight assists to his name. He was an important part of the team that won the Championship in his first senior season, but his quality wasn’t enough to help them stay in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, Aaron’s talents have been noted, and apart from Barcelona, he has reportedly been on the radar of the likes of Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain.

With Nelson Semedo apparently on the list of those who could leave the Camp Nou before this window is out, head coach Ronald Koeman seems keen to add a young player as an option on the right defensive flank and Aarons fits the bill.

However, the Spanish giants wanted him on a season-long loan without an obligation to buy at the end of 2020/21, a proposal which was met with a refusal by Norwich. It is believed that Aarons had already agreed personal terms with Barcelona, before the talks between the clubs broke down.

Barcelona have now apparently moved on to their second choice target, 19-year-old USA international Sergino Dest from Ajax. Like Aarons, Dest pefers to play on the right defensive flank, but he can do well on the left too, and has been known to serve as an auxiliary winger at need.