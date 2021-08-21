Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms Mo Salah contract talks

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Burnley on Saturday, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the reported talks between the club and the representatives of Mohamed Salah over a new contract are indeed afoot.

“With two years left, you can imagine that there are talks,” Klopp said.

“Mo is obviously in a really, really good moment football-wise, mood-wise, how he behaved from the first day when he got back, absolutely great. We are all adults, we are all professionals, and there are talks. When there’s a decision, we will tell you.”

Everybody at Liverpool will be aware of what Salah is worth to their team. The Egyptian has been scoring and breaking all kinds of records since his arrival from AS Roma in 2017, and his contribution to their triumphs in the Champions League and the Premier League in the last few years can hardly be exaggerated. Overall, he has so far scored 126 goals in 207 competitive matches for the club, complementing that tally with 46 assists.

The first couple of summers at Anfield saw Salah continuously linked with clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but there can be very little doubt that Klopp has managed to achieve what he had set out to do upon his arrival at the club – make Liverpool the final destination for top players, rather than just a stepping stone.

The Merseysiders have focused their efforts this summer on renewing the contracts of their key players, and following the recommitments of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk, as well as an agreement in principle with captain Jordan Henderson, Salah should be the next one in line and seal his status as one of the all-time Anfield greats.