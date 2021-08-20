CONFIRMED: Martin Odegaard joins Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has completed a permanent move to Arsenal, subject to the completion of regulatory processes and visa requirements. The move has been officially confirmed this morning (Friday).

The Norwegian joined Real Madrid’s Castilla team back in 2015. Two years later, he was promoted to the first team, but he never really got a proper chance to prove himself at the Santiago Bernabeu. Instead, he was repeatedly shipped out on loan, first with Heerenveen, then Vitesse, Real Socieded, and eventually Arsenal last winter following the long-overdue departure of Mesut Ozil from the Emirates.

He played a total of 20 games for the Gunners in all competitions, 14 of which came in the Premier League, while he only had eight La Liga appearances for all his years at Real Madrid. Manager Mikel Arteta was happy with his contribution and made no secret of his wish to turn the deal permanent, but there was no such option in the original loan agreement.

Odegaard himself was keen to try and force his way into the Real team after the return of Carlo Ancelotti had been confirmed, but things have changed since. He featured for Los Blancos during the pre-season, but had no place in the matchday squad for the season opener against Alaves last week.

Arsenal continued their pursuit, and on Wednesday, reports appeared claiming the deal was very close, and now it’s been done. On the other hand, Arsenal’s efforts to complete it in time for Odegaard to be able to play against Chelsea on Sunday failed, and he is now expected to feature for the first time this season either in the Carabao Cup against West Bromwich Albion next Wednesday, or in the Premier League against Manchester City three days later.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder will be wearing the shirt No.8 at Arsenal.