CONFIRMED: Arsenal sign Fabio Vieira

Arsenal have completed and confirmed the signing of Fabio Vieira from FC Porto.

A product of the academy at Porto, Vieira made a total of 76 appearances for the Portuguese club since earning full first-team promotion two years ago, scoring 10 goals and producing 18 assists. Primarily a central attacking midfielder, the 22-year-old is likely to compete with Martin Odegaard for the role in Mikel Arteta’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system at the Emirates, but he can also play as a winger or a box-to-box midfielder if need be.

The transfer of Vieira is set to cost the Gunners €40 million, with achievable add-ons of €5m included.

Arsenal are still reportedly pushing for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, as well as Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.