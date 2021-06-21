Manchester City bid £100m for Harry Kane

Manchester City have submitted a bid for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane which, if accepted, would break their transfer record. The amount reported by a number of outlets across England and the rest of Europe is £100 million.

However, Sky Sports journalist Paul Gilmour says Spurs value his services in excess of £120m, and he doesn’t expect an agreement to be reached in a hurry.

There has been plenty of talk about Kane’s future in the last few months. His appetite for trophies hasn’t been satisfied in North London, that much is clear, but speculations rose through the roof after it became known he would demand a transfer if Spurs failed to qualify for the Champions League. They have.

City have been one of the clubs mentioned throughout, together with their city rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. They lost the services of club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who will officially join Barcelona on July 1st as a free agent, and even though the experienced Argentinian didn’t feature nearly as much in the Premier League title-winning 2020-21 campaign as in the previous seasons, the need to bring in a new focal point of attack is clear.

Kane won the 2020-21 Golden Boot in the Premier League with 23 strikes. His performances for England at the Euros have, however, been unconvincing so far, but he recently dismissed suggestions that his underwhelming form has been a consequence of focus lost amid uncertainty about his future.

As for his Spurs career so far, the 27-year-old has scored 221 goals and produced 47 assists in 336 games in all competitions.