Atalanta interested in Sven Botman

Atalanta are interested in signing Sven Botman from LOSC Lille, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old centre-back joined the youth setup at Ajax in 2009 and went through their academy ranks, spending the 2019-20 season on loan at Heerenven. Upon returning to Amsterdam, he made his move to Lille directly from Ajax’s Under-21 side for a reported fee of €8 million.

In the year that has passed since, he’s played a total of 47 matches in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side, and his fine performances are believed to have caught the eyes of a number of suitors.

Having secured a place in the Champions League for the third season in a row, Atalanta are keen to bolster their ranks with central defence being one of their priorities this summer.