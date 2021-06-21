Atalanta interested in Sven Botman

Atalanta are interested in signing Sven Botman from LOSC Lille, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 21-year-old centre-back joined the youth setup at Ajax in 2009 and went through their academy ranks, spending the 2019-20 season on loan at Heerenven. Upon returning to Amsterdam, he made his move to Lille directly from Ajax’s Under-21 side for a reported fee of €8 million.
In the year that has passed since, he’s played a total of 47 matches in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side, and his fine performances are believed to have caught the eyes of a number of suitors.
Having secured a place in the Champions League for the third season in a row, Atalanta are keen to bolster their ranks with central defence being one of their priorities this summer.
Atalanta are still trying to sign Sven Botman from Lille. Premier League clubs are interested since January but Atalanta are now pushing to reach an agreement. He’s the main target as centre back. 🇳🇱 #Atalanta #Lille https://t.co/oMLk8666ia
