Juventus to start Locatelli talks

Juventus are set to begin talks with Sassuolo over the prospect of signing Manuel Locatelli this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at the AC Milan academy and earned a place in the senior squad in 2016. In 2018, he was sent out on a season-long loan to Sassuolo and the deal was made permanent for a reported fee of €14 million a year later.

Locatelli’s fine performances throughout the 2020-21 season caught the eyes of a number of clubs. Apparently, there has been interest from the Premier League as well, and Juventus have decided to take concrete steps towards signing the player who has so far fully repaid Italy coach Roberto Mancini’s faith at the ongoing Euros.