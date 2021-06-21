Hakan Calhanoglu to leave Milan for Inter

Hakan Calhanoglu has admitted he is set for a shocking move to Inter Milan when his contract with AC Milan expires at the end of the month.

The 27-year-old was in talks with the Rossoneri about extending his deal for several months, but it’s now obvious that no agreement was reached between them. In the meantime, he was continuously linked with other clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal, but there has been no concrete movement on those fronts either.

Calhanoglu’s involvement in the ongoing European Championship has come to an end sooner than he would have liked, with Turkey finishing the first stage bottom of Group A without a single point.

Speaking to Turkish outlet TRT Spor after their defeat at the hands of Switzerland in the final round, the winger said he was due back in Milan on Tuesday, where he’ll be signing a contract with Inter.

According to several sources, his wages there are set to amount to €5 million with a potential bonus of €1m per season, and the contract will bind him to the Nerazzurri for three years.

The Rossoneri have already been hit hard by the imminent departure of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain, also as a free agent. The 22-year-old Italy international was in talks with Barcelona as well, but PSG have obviously acted more decisively to lure him to the French capital.

However, Calhanoglu’s decision to join Milan’s city rivals will go down even harder among the Milan supporters.