Espirito Santo to leave Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo will be stepping down from his role as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager after their match against Manchester United at the Molineux on Sunday, the club have officially announced.

💬 “Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack.”#ThankYouNuno pic.twitter.com/YYUbZtYsnC — Wolves (@Wolves) May 21, 2021

The likeable Portuguese will leave Wolves after four seasons with the club, after what will be his 199th game in charge of the team in all competitions. So far he’s led them to victory on 96 occasions; they drew 46 times and lost 56.

His time at the Molineux will certainly be remembered for the large number of players from his own country he helped develop, as well as the fact that the club has re-established itself as an important feature of the Premier League after their top-tier promotion at the end of his first season in the dugout. In both seasons played since, Wolves finished in seventh place. At the moment, they are 12th and could go down a few spots, depending on a number of results on Sunday.

According to a number of sources, Wolves are currently in talks with Bruno Lage, the former Benfica head coach, about the imminent managerial vacancy, and the 45-year-old is considered their primary target at the moment.

Meanwhile, there are rumours about Espirito Santo potentially going to North London to take charge at Tottenham Hotspur, but The Athletic journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke says otherwise.

Lots of talk about Nuno Espirito Santo and Tottenham this afternoon. He’s not going to be the next Spurs head coach. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) May 21, 2021

Pitt-Brooke says Spurs are currently considering Erik ten Hag of Ajax, former head of sport and development at Red Bull GmbH Ralf Rangnick, Belgium national team coach Roberto Martinez, and Graham Potter of Brighton and Hove Albion.