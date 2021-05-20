Chelsea to raise funds through sales

Even though there is still time before the transfer window opens this summer, Chelsea are already working on player sales in order to raise funds for incoming deals, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues invested heavily into their attacking section last year, spending a lot to sign Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, on top of Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Chirstian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi who were already there. However, they’ve been linked with Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane, and obviously, signing either of these players would require parting with a vast sum.

But meanwhile, they’re working on offloading some of the players that have no future at Stamford Bridge. Winger Victor Moses is one, though many may have forgotten he still belongs to Chelsea. The 30-year-old would be out of contract next year, but the club have reached an agreement over a permanent deal with Spartak Moscow, where he spent the last year on loan.

The situation is similar with Fikayo Tomori, who has been temporarily shipped off to AC Milan. The 23-year-old has obviously impressed in Italy, making a total of 21 appearances for the Rossoneri who are now carefully considering the €28m option to make the switch permanent.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is another one expected to leave. The 26-year-old midfielder, who arrived on the back of winning the Ligue 1 title with AS Monaco back in 2017, has never been able to make an impact in the English capital. He is currently on loan at Napoli and like Moses, he enters the final year of his Chelsea contract soon.

With Ben Chilwell firmly established as the No.1 option on the left defensive flank, Chelsea will also try to find a buyer for either Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri.