Donny van de Beek to be given chance to shine for Manchester United

Donny van de Beek hasn’t so far been able to justify the £39 million Manchester United reportedly spent to acquire his services from Ajax in 2020, but according to the Mirror, he will be given a chance to do so when Erik ten Hag arrives to take charge of the team ahead of the 2022/23 season.

In January this year, the 25-year-old midfielder left Old Trafford to join Everton on a temporary basis, but United made it clear they never considered the possibility of a permanent departure, not giving the Merseysiders an option to buy. He is therefore set to return to Manchester at the end of the season, and Ten Hag is obviously counting on his compatriot to be a part of his revolution at the club.