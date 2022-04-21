Manchester United consider Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United are well and truly planning a busy summer regarding transfers. Ralf Rangnick, currently in charge of the team but set to shift to a club director role at the end of the season, recently said he expected six or more new players to arrive to Old Trafford. Given what we’ve seen from them lately, the need for big changes can hardly be disputed.

According to Florian Plettenberg, who works for Sky Sports, United are currently exploring the possibility of signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United to boost their midfield ranks. The would prefer the likes of Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham, but West Ham are believed to be asking well over €100 million for the services of the former, while Borussia Dortmund have already informed them that they have no intention of letting the latter leave for any money.

Update #MUFC (2/2): Been told that the club “is dealing” with Kalvin #Phillips. Another option is Declan #Rice but Manchester United is aware of a price tag of around €100m. Jude #Bellingham is a desired player but no chance due to a “No” from #BVB. #TransferUpdate @SkySports — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 18, 2022

Phillips is a product of the Leeds Academy, and his contract at Elland Road has two years left to run. This season, the 26-year-old has made a total of just 17 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and contributing one assists, due to a hamstring injury which kept him out of action for over three months.

Phillips has 19 international caps under his belt, and he played a big role in England’s run to the Euros final last year.