Giorgio Chiellini considers leaving Juventus

Fabrizio Romano reports that Giorgio Chiellini is considering leaving Juventus at the end of the season, in search of a different challenge for what’s likely to be the final stage of his playing career. He is apparently exploring the option of moving across the Atlantic to try his luck in the American MLS.

Chiellini’s journey started at Livorno. Having passed through the academy ranks there and earned first-team promotion in 2000, he joined Fiorentina four years later before signing for Juventus in 2005 for just under €8 million. Since then, the combative defender has made a total of 556 appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady, and helped them win nine Scudettos, and five Italian Cups and five Italian Super Cups. As a 116-cap Italy international, Chiellini captained his side on the road to the European crown last year.

But after 17 years at Juventus, it seems the 37-year-old has had enough and is keen on a change of scenery, to play somewhere where he’d still be earning well but playing under significantly less pressure. Still on excellent form, Chiellini would surely represent a very good signing for any MLS side, particularly on a free transfer.

The contract binding him to Juventus expires at the end of next season, and though the Juventus obviously have a say in the matter too while the veteran himself insisted he was focused on the Serie A giants, it seems his time at the Allianz Arena may have come very close to its end.