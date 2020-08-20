New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman outlines transfer plans

Barcelona sacked Quique Setien following the 8-2 embarrassment at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, and they have appointed Ronald Koeman in his place. The 57-year-old Dutchman played for the Catalan club from 1989 to 1995, making a total of 192 appearances and scoring 67 goals in the blue-red shirt.

There has been a lot of talk about a heavy exodus being afoot at the Camp Nou lately, with even six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi being named among those who could leave the club. However, president Josep Maria Bartomeu has dismissed such claims and remains adamant that Messi is going nowhere.

Be that as it may, Spanish outlet AS have reported that Koeman is keen for the club to sign five or six players, but being aware of the pandemic-caused financial struggles, he has pointed out to the board three potential signings which should have priority over the rest.

One of those is Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, whom Barcelona have been trying to sign for a while. Inter remain adamant that his release clause of €111 million has to be paid in full for him to leave Milan, and it remains to be seen if Barcelona can negotiate a slightly more affordable deal.

Lautaro’s recent form has been superb, and he has been one of the main engines behind Inter’s charge towards the Europa League final on Friday against Sevilla.

Apart from the Argentinian striker, Koeman also wants young Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, who recently refused a new contract with his club and has informed them of his wish for a change of scenery.

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, previously linked with Real Madrid, is the third.