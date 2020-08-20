Matty Longstaf to sign new Newcastle contract

Matty Longstaff has decided to recommit his future to Newcastle United by signing a new contract, according to Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been in long negotiations with the club over a new deal, and manager Steve Bruce had revealed back in June that there was a fantastic offer on the table for him to consider. However, some reports suggested the talks had broken down and that he was set to join Serie A side Udinese.

Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion also showed interest in his services, but it seems Bruce has stepped in and convinced the youngster to remain at St James Park.