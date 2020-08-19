Chelsea to resume Havertz talks

Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen are set to continue their negotiations over a potential transfer of Kai Havertz from the BayArena to Stamford Bridge, according to The Guardian, with the London club still trying to convince the Bundesliga one to lower their asking price.

Chelsea’s best offer so far stands at €65 million (£58.6m) plus €15m in add-ons, but that is still very short of the €100m Leverkusen are asking for.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is very keen on having the 21-year-old attacker in his ranks, having already secured the services of winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

It remains, however, to be seen whether they’ll be able to raise their offer sufficiently, given that some funds need to be set aside for defensive reinforcements too.