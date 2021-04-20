Raphael Varane on Chelsea list

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is on the wish list of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel this summer, according to German publication Bild.

Reports elsewhere have claimed Chelsea’s priority, following Tuchel’s demand for a new centre-back, was Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule and that the London Blues had intensified their efforts to sign him, but it seems Varane is being considered as well.

At the moment, the 27-year-old France international is not being put up for sale by Real, but AS report that he would likely be allowed to leave for a suitable fee, if he expressed a wish to do so, with his contract about to enter the final 12 months.