United boss Solskjaer dismisses ‘Van de Beek unhappy’ rumours

Since arriving to Manchester United from Ajax for an initial fee of around £35 million last summer, Donny van de Beek has so far started only twice in the Premier League and came off the bench 11 times in the English top flight. He’s only been a regular feature of the starting XI in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, with United still in the former competition but out of the latter.

It’s fair to say that more was expected from the Dutch midfielder, though players who come to play in the Premier League often need time to adapt to the specific demands of the English game.

Naturally, numerous reports have been popping up, suggesting Donny van de Beek was unhappy and wanted to leave Old Trafford, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there’s no truth in such claims. Some outlets went as far as to hint that the 23-year-old may have contacted Ajax with a view of returning to Amsterdam, but Ronald de Boer says that’s not true either.

“I spoke to Ajax and they said there’s no truth in it at all,” De Boer told talkSPORT.

“He didn’t ask to speak to them. He’s just focusing on his recovery on his ankle, and it’s not true that he asked Man United to leave.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer didn’t seem surprised by the speculation when he spoke to the press on Wednesday, ahead of his team’s Europa League clash against AC Milan in the second leg of the round of 16.

“There is always speculation here,” he said. “Donny has been focusing really hard and working really hard to get back available for the latter stages of the season so that’s our focus.”