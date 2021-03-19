Bayern Munich were interested in Werner and Havertz – Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich head coach Hans-Dieter Flick has openly admitted his club were interested in signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, before both players ended up moving to Chelsea for a combined fee of around £120 million last summer.

At the age of 32, Robert Lewandowski is still delivering big-time for the Bavarians. The magnificent Pole has scored 39 goals in only 35 games in all competitions this season so far. But even though finding a suitable long-term successor for such a goal machine is extremely difficult, Bayern are obviously giving the issue some thought.

The Bundesliga champions were credited with interest in Timo Werner back in his Lepizig days, as were Liverpool and Real Madrid, but the Germany international ended up at Stamford Bridge instead.

Speaking to the press after Bayern’s successful qualification to the Champions League quarterfinals, Flick confirmed that the interest was real, not only in Werner, but in Havertz as well. He said that ideally, the club would have signed both these players along with Leroy Sane who arrived from Manchester City, but in the end, they had to settle for just Sane.

“I would have preferred to have all three, but we all decided on Sane,” Flick said. “He is a player who also makes the difference in the end.”

Neither Werner nor Havertz got off to a great start in London, but they seem revitalized by the arrival of Thomas Tuchel to the helm in January, and they’ve made a significant contribution to the fact that the Blues still haven’t lost a single game since the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss took over, in any competition.