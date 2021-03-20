Danny Rose to run down Spurs contract

Tottenham Hotspur have tried and failed to reach an agreement with Danny Rose to cut his contract short, with the talks ending in the left-back rejecting their terms. It means the North-London club will have to continue paying Rose’s wages until his contract runs out in the summer, when he’ll leave the club as a free agent.

The 30-year-old has been completely frozen out of the squad by head coach Jose Mourinho, and he hasn’t made a single first-team appearance this term. He spent the second half of last season on loan with Newcastle United, representing the Magpies on 13 occasions.