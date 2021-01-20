Arsenal terminate Sokratis contract

Arsenal have terminated the contract of Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

🗞 Working closely with @SokratisPapa5 and his team, we have decided to cancel his contract by mutual consent — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 20, 2021

The Greek centre-back joined the Gunners in the summer of 2018 from Borussia Dortmund for a fee believed to have been around €20 million, having previously played for AEK Athens, Genoa, AC Milan and Werder Bremen. He made a total of 69 appearances for the club, scoring six goals, and helped them reach the 2019 Europa League final and win the 2020 FA Cup.

His role in the team diminished over time, and he didn’t play a single game for the first team this season. The club obviously decided to cut their losses and allow him to leave in search of game-time as a free agent.

“On behalf of Mikel, our coaches, players and everyone at the club, I would like to thank Papa for his contribution to the club,” technical director Edu said.

“He has been an important part of our group and has been a model professional throughout. The negotiations to end his contract have been collaborative and we wish Papa and his family well for the future.”