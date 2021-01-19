No PSG deal for Dele Alli yet

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential transfer of Dele Alli, which have been going on for a while, but according to French football journalist Jonathan Johnson, a deal is still some way off.

The thing is, newly appointed head coach at PSG Mauricio Pochettino wants to add a natural No.10 to his ranks, and Alli, a natural No.10 with whom he has worked before and who thrived under his tutorship, is of great interest. Alli has been having issues with current Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and it seems there’s very little chance of him being given a proper chance in north London again.

It is a proposed deal which appears to make sense for all parties, but PSG aren’t quite prepared to go all out to get it done. They would like a loan for the rest of the season, with an option – but NOT obligation – to buy, as they believe would be other options in the market come summer. For their part, Spurs also aren’t too keen to let the 25-year-old leave halfway through the season, believing in turn they would still be able to make use of the player towards the end of the campaign. The contract binding Alli to Spurs runs until the summer of 2024, which puts the Premier League club in a strong negotiating position.

The situation is being compared with the one Tanguy Ndombele went through in the early days of Mourinho’s reign, when he was the one heavily linked with departure. However, Ndombele worked hard instead and now he’s a key player in the team.

Pochettino is the man pushing for the transfer the most, with Alli himself also very keen on the idea of a reunion with his former boss.