CONFIRMED: AC Milan sign Mario Mandzukic

AC Milan have completed and confirmed the signing of Mario Mandzukic as a free agent.

https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1351490286812352513

The former Juventus, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid striker has signed a contract with the Rossoneri set to keep him at San Siro until the end of the current season, but the club have the option of triggering a 12-month extension should their need be of such nature and his form justify the potential decision.

The 34-year-old striker last played for Qatari Stars League side Al-Duhail SC, which he joined from Juventus in January last year.

The 89-time capped former Croatia international is set to pair up with 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Milan attack.