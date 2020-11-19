Manchester United to move for Raphael Varane

Having been in contact with his representatives for three years now, Manchester United are finally preparing an offer to tempt Raphael Varane to leave Real Madrid next summer, according to Manchester Evening News.

The French defender came through the youth ranks at Lens, and after only a year with the first team, he joined Real in 2011. Since then, he has gone on to make a total of 329 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos, finding the opposition net 15 times and establishing himself as a regular centre-back partner for captain Sergio Ramos. He has four Champions League medals to his name with Real, as well as three La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey. He has also been capped 70 times with his national team and was a part of the group which won the 2018 World Cup.

Varane’s contract with Real expires in the summer of 2022, which means it will be entering its final 12 months at the end of the season, and that, United apparently see as the perfect moment to put their plans into operation. The 20-time English champions have been struggling to replicate the kind of force which the partnership of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic represented in the heart of defence for a long time, despite spending £80 million to acquire the services of Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019. Their hope is that bringing in a proven winner like Varane will be the right step in solving that particular issue.

However, the 27-year-old recently spoke about potentially replacing Sergio Ramos as the Real captain in the near future, which indicates that his thoughts aren’t anywhere near a departure from the Spanish capital.