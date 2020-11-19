Real willing to sell Isco amid Premier League interest

Real Madrid might be willing to part ways with Isco Alarcon in one of the next two transfer windows, with several clubs from the Premier League interested in his services, according to the Mirror.

The club linked the most with the Spanish attacking midfielder at the moment is Everton, with former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti now in charge of the Toffees and keen on working with his former charge again. Arsenal have also been mentioned a few times since their pursuit of Houssem Aouar failed this summer, though other reports suggest the Gunners will be back for the Lyon man.