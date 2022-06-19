CONFIRMED: Liverpool sign Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool have completed and confirmed the signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.
A product of the academy of the Scottish club, the 18-year-old right-back made a total of 39 appearances for their senior side, scoring once and producing nine assists. He has represented his country at several youth levels and remains their Under-21 international.
A progressive, modern fullback who gives a lot of thought to attack, excellent with set-pieces, it’s not to difficult to see why Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sees him as a fine alternative for Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Aberdeen will receive £4 million for his services, with £2.5 to potentially come through add-ons.
Our new #️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/FxIY3VDCYC
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2022