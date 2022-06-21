Mario Gotze set for Eintracht Frankfurt switch

The transfer of Mario Gotze from PSV Endhoven to Eintrach Frankfurt is set to be completed imminently, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Europa League winners are looking to strengthen their ranks as much as possible as they prepare for a campaign in the Champions League.

Only a couple of days ago, Romano reported Gotze having three offers on his table, with all three potential suitors prepared to activate his release clause with PSV set at no more than €4 million. The other two clubs in question were Benfica, looking to boost their attacking ranks after the departure of Darwin Nunez, and David Beckham’s MLS side Inter Miami.

Gotze is, of course, a product of Borussia Dortmund, the club where he made his name by playing a vital role in consecutive Bundesliga titles under Jurgen Klopp, followed by an appearance in the Champions League final in 2013.

That summer he moved on to Bayern Munich, but his time there was severely impacted with injuries. He returned to Dortmund in 2016 for significantly less money, and left his boyhood club four years later for a second time, this time as a free agent to join PSV.

The 30-year-old forward has been looking to get his career back on the right track for a long time, and the summer preceding the World Cup in Qatar might just be the right moment to return to his homeland and try to show Germany boss Hansi Flick that he can still deliver when called upon.

Be that as it may, the contract Gotze and Eintracht have agreed on is set to run until 2025.