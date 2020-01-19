Inter Milan Thinking About Bringing In Victor Moses

Inter Milan drew 1-1 against Lecce on Sunday and after Juventus latest win, they are now trailing by two points at the top of Serie A. That means that Antonio Conte will want to bring in new players as quickly as possible. Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud are still being negotiated with and those deals are not done yet.

But another one of those deals might happen if Corriere Dello Sport are correct. Their report says that Inter Milan are on the verge of signing Chelsea full-back Victor Moses. They claim that Moses is set to have a medical, with the final terms of the deal almost complete.

Moses is currently in Turkey, on loan at Fenerbahce, but Chelsea are ready to cut that deal short and then loan the player to Inter Milan, but only if 2010 Champions League winners agree to make the move permanent for 15 million euros this coming summer.