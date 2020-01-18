Karl-Toko Ekambi Set To Complete Lyon Switch

Embed from Getty Images

It’s not a secret that Lyon have been one of the most disappointing teams in the Ligue 1 this season, as they began the year as bonafide title contenders but have fallen quite short of expectations. To make things even more complicated, star forward Memphis Depay suffered a knee ligament injury and he will miss the 2020 European Championships as a result.

The Ligue 1 giants are in dire need of adding attacking reinforcements and Depay’s injury has complicated their depth even further. As a result, they are expected to complete a move for Villarreal’s winger Karl Toko Ekambi.

If Ekambi completes the switch, then the Cameroon international would return to Ligue 1 after previously featuring for Angers, where he had two prolific seasons. The 27-year-old has not been able to perform with Villarreal as he did with Angers, however, as the winger has netted just six goals this season in under 1,000 minutes of LaLiga football.

The move would be worth around €20 million. Lyon need attacking depth, and Ekambi simply has not been able to settle at Villarreal as many expected before his signing two years ago. As things stand now, a departure from El Submarino Amarillo might be the best things for all parties involved.