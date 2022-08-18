Atletico Madrid reject Manchester United bids for Felix, Cunha

Atletico Madrid have rejected separate bids from Manchester United for the services of Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha, according to several sources. Apparently, United offered €50 million for Cunha which Atletico simply don’t deem enough for a player of his talent, while they’ve made it perfectly clear that Felix is not for sale, for any money.

United have been struggling all summer to sign a midfielder to the liking of manager Erik ten Hag. For a long time they pursued Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, but the Dutchman, who played under Ten Hag at Ajax, wouldn’t come to Old Trafford or perhaps wouldn’t leave Camp Nou with Barcelona reportedly owing him €17m in deferred wages. For the purposes of any transfer being done, these reasons are one and the same thing – it hasn’t happened and isn’t likely to.

Their interest in Juventus’s Adrien Rabiot apparently lasted much shorter, with the French international and his mother, who represents him, demanding wages United deemed ‘crazy’, and obviously unacceptable. They’ve reportedly already informed Juventus, who are believed to be open to letting the 27-year-old leave, that the deal is off.

Now it seems almost as if the panic buttons have been pressed at Old Trafford, and while the attempt to sign Cunha may be the consequence of the failings to sign either De Jong or Rabiot, the Felix interest probably stems from the uncertainty surrounding the fate of Cristiano Ronaldo. It has been reported that the amount they put on the able was €130 million, but Atletico still weren’t interested.