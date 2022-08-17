Juventus preparing Memphis Depay move

Juventus are preparing to swoop in for Memphis Depay, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Having lost Paulo Dybala a year after Cristiano Ronaldo left, not to mention Dejan Kulusevski in January, they obviously need to strengthen their attacking ranks.

Depay is currently being pressured to leave Barcelona and he’s believed to be in talks with the Catalan club about having his contract terminated.

The successful conclusion to those talks is the point Juventus are waiting for to put their offer on the table of the Dutch international.

The contract awaiting the 28-year-old in Turin is set to last two years with the player earning around €6.5 million per season, add-ons included.